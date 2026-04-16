Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.59.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 7.2%

JBHT stock traded up $16.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 449,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $123.16 and a 52-week high of $239.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $906,823.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,826.35. This trade represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kuhlow sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $225,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.08. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. J.B. Hunt Q1 Press Release

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. Positive Sentiment: Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Seeking Alpha: Initiatives Help Boost Margins

Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. 247WallSt: Freight Recovery Takeaways

Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. InsiderMonkey: Jim Cramer Bullish on JBHT

Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Zacks: Momentum Case for JBHT

Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit-taking / valuation pressure — Despite the beat, the stock is down today, reflecting possible profit-taking after recent gains and investor focus on high forward valuation (e.g., elevated P/E and PEG), which could cap short-term upside.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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