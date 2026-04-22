Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.83.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.16 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Annette Franqui purchased 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,772.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,686.40. This represents a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 180,897 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,826 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,089 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about OFG Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OFG Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OFG Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While OFG Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here