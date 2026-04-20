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Truist Financial Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $56.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial cut its price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $56.00 and kept a "hold" rating, implying roughly a 7.48% downside from the stock's current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans neutral: Fortive's consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $60.00, while several brokers (Morgan Stanley, Citi, RBC, Barclays) have raised their targets into the mid‑$50s to mid‑$60s range.
  • Fortive beat last quarter's estimates with $0.90 EPS (vs. $0.83) and $1.12B revenue (+4.7% y/y), set FY2026 guidance of $2.90–3.00 EPS, and analysts on average forecast ~$4.05 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in Fortive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential downside of 7.48% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Fortive has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the sale, the director owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,753.50. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 87.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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