Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

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Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Belden has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $750.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.75 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.Belden's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, above the $2.04 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $750.2 million versus expectations of $746.8 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6% to a record level. Belden Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, above the $2.04 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $750.2 million versus expectations of $746.8 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6% to a record level. Positive Sentiment: Orders showed strong forward demand. Record orders of $836 million increased 19% year over year, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management and analysts highlighted AI-related infrastructure, data-center networking and automation demand as important growth drivers. Belden Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Record orders of $836 million increased 19% year over year, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management and analysts highlighted AI-related infrastructure, data-center networking and automation demand as important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum strengthened. GAAP EPS rose 14% year over year to $1.74, while the company completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, potentially broadening Belden’s networking solutions portfolio. Belden 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

GAAP EPS rose 14% year over year to $1.74, while the company completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, potentially broadening Belden’s networking solutions portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Belden forecast adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.30, compared with the $2.25 consensus, and revenue of $950 million-$970 million versus the $959 million consensus. The outlook supports continued growth but did not clearly represent a major forecast upgrade. Belden Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Further Reading

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