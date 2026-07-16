Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $78,149.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,179.85. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $146,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,364. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $395,482 over the last 90 days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,267,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,358,000 after acquiring an additional 55,111 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trupanion by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,086 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.39. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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