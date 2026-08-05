Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $392.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.72 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Here are the key takeaways from Trupanion's conference call:

Subscription performance strengthened: Subscription adjusted operating income rose 24% year over year to $41.4 million, with a 15% margin, while subscription pets increased 5% to 1.125 million and retention improved to 98.37%.

Subscription adjusted operating income rose 24% year over year to $41.4 million, with a 15% margin, while subscription pets increased 5% to 1.125 million and retention improved to 98.37%. Improved acquisition economics helped drive a 9% increase in gross pet adds and 39% growth in net subscription pet additions. Management said enrolled-pet lifetime value increased 25%, supporting continued investment in customer acquisition.

Improved acquisition economics helped drive a 9% increase in gross pet adds and 39% growth in net subscription pet additions. Management said enrolled-pet lifetime value increased 25%, supporting continued investment in customer acquisition. Trupanion authorized a $100 million share repurchase program after securing approval to transfer $44 million from an insurance subsidiary, adding buybacks to its capital-allocation options alongside growth investments and debt repayment.

Trupanion authorized a after securing approval to transfer $44 million from an insurance subsidiary, adding buybacks to its capital-allocation options alongside growth investments and debt repayment. Management narrowed full-year 2026 guidance to $1.584 billion-$1.601 billion in revenue and $176 million-$184 million in adjusted operating income, implying approximately 19% adjusted operating income growth at the midpoint.

Management narrowed full-year 2026 guidance to $1.584 billion-$1.601 billion in revenue and $176 million-$184 million in adjusted operating income, implying approximately 19% adjusted operating income growth at the midpoint. Veterinary inflation remains at double-digit levels, while industry reports indicate fewer new veterinary visits; management also disclosed that its relationship with Pets Best will end after the third quarter of 2028.

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Trupanion Stock Down 1.1%

Trupanion stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 376,966 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $146,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,364. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $78,149.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,179.85. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $394,452. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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