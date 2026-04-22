Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.60 and traded as low as $27.62. Trupanion shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 292,329 shares trading hands.

Get Trupanion alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trupanion's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $140,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,903.24. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 35,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,900.05. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock worth $580,315. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 16.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trupanion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trupanion wasn't on the list.

While Trupanion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here