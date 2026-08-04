TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Trading Up 8.1% - Time to Buy?

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. 1,092,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 680,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TSS in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TSS from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TSS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Report on TSS

TSS Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.10.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. TSS had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TSS Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TSS news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 271,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,328. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Woodward sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,114,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,245,664.28. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSSI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TSS by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TSS during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,958 shares of the company's stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,456 shares of the company's stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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