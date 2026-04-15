TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.30 and last traded at $113.7450. Approximately 932,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,429,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here