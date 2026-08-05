TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. 4,699,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,339,146.50. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 8,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,881,066.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,618,654.20. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 29,550.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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