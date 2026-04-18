Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC - Get Free Report) NYSE: TCX's share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.63 and traded as high as C$24.02. Tucows shares last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

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Tucows Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -415.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Tucows (TSE:TC - Get Free Report) NYSE: TCX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.64 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 19.43% and a positive return on equity of 56.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides us consumers and small businesses with mobile phone services nationally and high-speed fixed Internet access in selected towns. The Company offers Mobile Service Enabler (MSE) solutions, as well as professional services to other retail mobile providers. The Company is also a global distributor of Internet services, including domain name registration, digital certificates, and email. It provides these services primarily through a global Internet-based distribution network of Internet Service Providers, web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users.

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