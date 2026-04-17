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Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Tungsten West logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 43.50 (up ~2.4%) on volume 4.28M, with a market cap of ~£547M and technicals showing a 50‑day MA of GBX 33.68 vs a 200‑day MA of GBX 19.41.
  • Company focus: Tungsten West is working to recommence production at the Hemerdon mine in Devon — the world’s third‑largest tungsten resource — with first production originally targeted for 2022 and an estimated mine life of 18.5 years after >£170m previously invested.
  • Financial/ratio red flags: the stock shows a negative P/E (-1.69) and mixed liquidity metrics (quick ratio 7.04, current ratio 0.06) with an unusual debt‑to‑equity of -167.64, indicating loss-making and atypical balance‑sheet figures.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tungsten West.

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.50 and last traded at GBX 43.50, with a volume of 4282766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80.

Tungsten West Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -167.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Tungsten West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England. The Hemerdon mine is the world's third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years. The Company is focused on rebuilding and restarting the mine to supply two critically important strategic minerals in tungsten and tin both domestically and globally.

Further Reading

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