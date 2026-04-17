Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

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Tungsten West Trading Up 2.4%

Tungsten West PLC ( LON:TUN Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.50 and last traded at GBX 43.50, with a volume of 4282766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -167.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Tungsten West Company Profile

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England. The Hemerdon mine is the world's third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years. The Company is focused on rebuilding and restarting the mine to supply two critically important strategic minerals in tungsten and tin both domestically and globally.

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