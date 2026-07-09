Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $4.85. Tuniu shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 40,330 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tuniu from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tuniu

Tuniu Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $53.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,919 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period.

About Tuniu

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

Further Reading

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