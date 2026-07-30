Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Down 6.4%

TPC opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 889,915 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433,559 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,105,848 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 353,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,893,000 after purchasing an additional 334,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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