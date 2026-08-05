Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Tutor Perini alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 652,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,934 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Tutor Perini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tutor Perini wasn't on the list.

While Tutor Perini currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here