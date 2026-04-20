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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.6% to GBX 84.10 on Monday with about 1.84 million shares traded (≈2% above the average), down from the prior close of GBX 85.50.
  • Insiders bought stock: Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares and Simon Richard Class 25,000 shares at GBX 85, and insiders acquired 45,000 shares valued at $3,835,000 in the last three months; corporate insiders own 0.13%.
  • Fund metrics and strategy: Market cap £294.7M, P/E 8.67 and beta 0.57, with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages at GBX 84.89/86.44; the closed‑ended fund targets higher yields from less liquid debt instruments.
  • Interested in TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 and last traded at GBX 84.10. 1,842,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,807,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £8,500. Also, insider Simon Richard Class bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £21,250. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

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