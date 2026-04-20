TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ( LON:SMIF Get Free Report ) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 and last traded at GBX 84.10. 1,842,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,807,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £8,500. Also, insider Simon Richard Class bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £21,250. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

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