TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.8571.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

In other news, Director Michael Doak bought 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $463,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,445,570.76. This trade represents a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 160,852 shares of company stock worth $3,034,663 over the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TWFG by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TWFG by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TWFG by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TWFG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,018 shares of the company's stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.21. TWFG has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 94.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TWFG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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