Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total transaction of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,534,800. This trade represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726,088 shares of company stock valued at $137,254,124. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Twilio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TWLO opened at $197.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. Twilio has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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