Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 8,528 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $271,677.44.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Twilio Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.86. 2,135,863 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,510. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 331.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twilio by 12.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Twilio by 266.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 69.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here