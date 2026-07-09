Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. Lake Street Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the company's previous close.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Twin Disc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Twin Disc Stock Down 2.9%

TWIN stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $96.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 28.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc NASDAQ: TWIN is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

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