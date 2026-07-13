Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 2,399 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,335.08. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.3%

TWST traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. 850,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.11. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 24.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 943 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 89.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here