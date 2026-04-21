Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 4,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,121,640. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Adam Laponis sold 2,597 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $129,564.33.

On Thursday, February 12th, Adam Laponis sold 7,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 2.20. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.32 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,769 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company's stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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