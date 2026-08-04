Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $115.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $101.4690, with a volume of 87911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.06.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,274,898.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,404.75. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $25,410.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,550.48. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,331. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Twist Bioscience

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised fiscal 2026 outlook: Twist increased full-year revenue guidance to $456 million-$457 million from $442 million-$447 million, above the roughly $446.5 million analyst consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $123 million-$124 million also exceeds the $117.5 million consensus, signaling sustained demand and improving execution. Twist Bioscience fiscal 2026 outlook

Twist increased full-year revenue guidance to $456 million-$457 million from $442 million-$447 million, above the roughly $446.5 million analyst consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $123 million-$124 million also exceeds the $117.5 million consensus, signaling sustained demand and improving execution. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and continued growth: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.38 million, exceeding estimates of $114.55 million. Investors may be placing greater weight on accelerating revenue and management’s target of reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Twist Bioscience third-quarter results

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.38 million, exceeding estimates of $114.55 million. Investors may be placing greater weight on accelerating revenue and management’s target of reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Baird raised its price target: Robert W. Baird lifted its target from $113 to $115 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The new target implies approximately 13.8% upside from the referenced $101.06 price, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Benzinga analyst action

Robert W. Baird lifted its target from $113 to $115 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The new target implies approximately 13.8% upside from the referenced $101.06 price, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional signals: Recent filings show 138 institutional investors added TWST shares while 111 reduced positions. This indicates continued institutional interest but also notable portfolio rebalancing.

Recent filings show 138 institutional investors added TWST shares while 111 reduced positions. This indicates continued institutional interest but also notable portfolio rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly loss exceeded expectations: Twist reported an adjusted loss of $0.56 per share, worse than the expected $0.51 loss and the $0.47 loss recorded a year earlier. The disappointing EPS result initially pressured the shares despite the revenue beat. Twist Bioscience fiscal third-quarter loss

Twist reported an adjusted loss of $0.56 per share, worse than the expected $0.51 loss and the $0.47 loss recorded a year earlier. The disappointing EPS result initially pressured the shares despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reported insider activity over the past six months shows 76 sales and no purchases, including sales by senior executives. While these transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, the lack of insider buying could weigh on sentiment.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,874,000 after buying an additional 1,812,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock worth $170,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 151.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,722 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,787,000 after acquiring an additional 832,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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