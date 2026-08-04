Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company's current price.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore downgraded Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.30.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Twist Bioscience's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 18,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 824,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,283,705. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,274,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,436,404.75. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 50,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,331 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company's stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000.

Key Stories Impacting Twist Bioscience

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Twist raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $456 million-$457 million , up from the previous range of $442 million-$447 million and above the analyst consensus of $446.5 million. Twist Bioscience fiscal 2026 outlook article

Twist raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to , up from the previous range of $442 million-$447 million and above the analyst consensus of $446.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $123 million-$124 million also topped the $117.5 million consensus estimate, signaling continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses.

Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of also topped the $117.5 million consensus estimate, signaling continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.38 million, exceeding the $114.55 million consensus estimate. Investors appeared to give greater weight to the growth and outlook than to the earnings miss. Twist Bioscience fiscal third-quarter results

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose to $118.38 million, exceeding the $114.55 million consensus estimate. Investors appeared to give greater weight to the growth and outlook than to the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Management continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, an important milestone for the loss-making growth company.

Management continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, an important milestone for the loss-making growth company. Negative Sentiment: Twist reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $0.56 per share , wider than the $0.51 consensus loss and the $0.33-per-share profit recorded a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity.

Twist reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of , wider than the $0.51 consensus loss and the $0.33-per-share profit recorded a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows extensive selling and no open-market purchases during the past six months. In addition, the median recent analyst price target of $89.50 is below the stock’s reported trading level, which may limit near-term upside.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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