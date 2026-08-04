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TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
TXO Partners logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TXO Partners beat quarterly expectations: The company reported EPS of $1.07, surpassing the $0.11 consensus estimate by $0.96, while revenue reached $150.87 million versus expectations of $116.24 million.
  • Shares declined 1.5% to $12.98 despite the earnings beat. TXO reported negative return on equity and net margin, and its consensus analyst rating remains “Hold” with an $18.50 price target.
  • Insider buying provided a positive signal: Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 500,000 shares for about $6.34 million, while insiders bought approximately 2.36 million shares worth $31.1 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $150.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 28.52%.

TXO Partners Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 171,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXO Partners

Insider Activity

In other TXO Partners news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,025,000. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,360,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,413.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TXO Partners by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

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Earnings History for TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

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