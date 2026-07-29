Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.950-13.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.59.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $334.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,450,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,831. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $270.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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