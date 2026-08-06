Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Tyra Biosciences to announce earnings of ($0.6499) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Tyra Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.77. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,435 shares of the company's stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,925 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Further Reading

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