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U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
U-Haul logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • U-Haul shares reached a new 52-week high, climbing 3.0% to an intraday peak of $74.13 and giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $14.47 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: U-Haul has an average “Moderate Buy” rating and an $85.00 target price, including a $90.00 target from Citizens JMP.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations, with a loss of $0.70 per share versus the $0.72 consensus estimate on $1.27 billion in revenue; institutional investors own 3.63% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of U-Haul.

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $73.8180, with a volume of 135178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded U-Haul from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U-Haul from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.57 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. U-Haul had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new position in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in U-Haul by 64.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 217,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 167.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 95,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,536 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

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