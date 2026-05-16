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Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Uber Technologies has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from 42 research firms. The average 12-month price target is about $105.11, above the stock’s recent trading level.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed EPS of $0.72, topping expectations, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.20 billion. Uber also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $0.78-$0.82.
  • Recent developments are mixed: positive items include Uber One reaching 50 million members and new expansion plans in India, while concerns include SoftBank’s exit from the stock and questions around the pace of Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.1111.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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