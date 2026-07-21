Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. NYSE: UBER. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

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Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

UBER opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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