Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.37 and last traded at $76.43. 12,717,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 19,466,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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