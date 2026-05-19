Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $74.0170. 17,375,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 18,889,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber boosted its stake in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5% of issued capital, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. Investors may see this as a strategic move to expand Uber’s international delivery presence without committing to an immediate takeover. Uber raises stake in Germany's Delivery Hero

Uber boosted its stake in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5% of issued capital, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. Investors may see this as a strategic move to expand Uber’s international delivery presence without committing to an immediate takeover. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage framed the Delivery Hero investment as bullish for Uber shares, arguing that the larger stake could strengthen Uber’s long-term position in global delivery and widen its strategic optionality. UBER Stock Alert: Uber Just Upped Its Stake in Delivery Hero

Market coverage framed the Delivery Hero investment as bullish for Uber shares, arguing that the larger stake could strengthen Uber’s long-term position in global delivery and widen its strategic optionality. Positive Sentiment: Uber and South Korea’s Naver reportedly formed a consortium to bid for Baedal Minjok, signaling continued interest in overseas growth opportunities and potentially creating additional upside if Uber succeeds in expanding into a major Asian delivery market. Uber, Naver team up on Baemin takeover -Seoul Economic Daily

Uber and South Korea’s Naver reportedly formed a consortium to bid for Baedal Minjok, signaling continued interest in overseas growth opportunities and potentially creating additional upside if Uber succeeds in expanding into a major Asian delivery market. Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings analysis pointed to resilient Mobility and Delivery demand, a Q1 EPS beat, and strong Q2 bookings guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that Uber’s core business remains healthy despite macro and geopolitical noise. UBER vs. LYFT: Which Stock Is Better Positioned Post Q1 Results?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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