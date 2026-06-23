Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.57 and last traded at $69.67. 18,972,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 19,299,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber’s partnership and autonomy strategy continue to support the bull case, including a new driver-verification rollout in Poland and ongoing robotaxi/autonomous-vehicle initiatives that could improve safety and expand the platform over time. Article Title

Uber’s partnership and autonomy strategy continue to support the bull case, including a new driver-verification rollout in Poland and ongoing robotaxi/autonomous-vehicle initiatives that could improve safety and expand the platform over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to point to Uber’s scale, profitability, and upside potential, with one recent note calling it a long-term favorite and another highlighting strong earnings growth and Wall Street upside expectations. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to point to Uber’s scale, profitability, and upside potential, with one recent note calling it a long-term favorite and another highlighting strong earnings growth and Wall Street upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Uber-backed Lime’s IPO could create value for Uber as a major investor and deepen its exposure to micromobility. Article Title

Uber-backed Lime’s IPO could create value for Uber as a major investor and deepen its exposure to micromobility. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Uber with autonomous-delivery peers is keeping attention on the company’s self-driving and logistics strategy, but it does not change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Coverage comparing Uber with autonomous-delivery peers is keeping attention on the company’s self-driving and logistics strategy, but it does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Shareholders sued Uber’s CEO and board over alleged safety, compliance, and sexual-assault disclosure failures, accusing management of prioritizing growth over rider protection. This is the clearest near-term overhang and likely the main reason the stock has been falling. Article Title

Shareholders sued Uber’s CEO and board over alleged safety, compliance, and sexual-assault disclosure failures, accusing management of prioritizing growth over rider protection. This is the clearest near-term overhang and likely the main reason the stock has been falling. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about the shareholder suit reinforce reputational and regulatory risk, adding to investor concern about compliance and board oversight. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $370,641,000 after acquiring an additional 985,989 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.5% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Evansbrook LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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