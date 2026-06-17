Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 3.1% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.89 and last traded at $70.9710. Approximately 15,697,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,247,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced plans with Lucid and Nuro to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Houston in 2027 , with Uber operating the network, Lucid supplying vehicles, and Nuro providing self-driving technology. The news reinforces Uber’s role as a platform for autonomous mobility and supports the view that its robotaxi strategy could become a meaningful future revenue driver. Article Title

Uber announced plans with and to launch a commercial robotaxi service in , with Uber operating the network, Lucid supplying vehicles, and Nuro providing self-driving technology. The news reinforces Uber’s role as a platform for autonomous mobility and supports the view that its robotaxi strategy could become a meaningful future revenue driver. Positive Sentiment: Uber also expanded its partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to accelerate the global rollout of Level 4 robotaxis . This broadens Uber’s autonomous vehicle ecosystem and suggests management is continuing to build optionality beyond its core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Uber also expanded its partnership with and to accelerate the global rollout of . This broadens Uber’s autonomous vehicle ecosystem and suggests management is continuing to build optionality beyond its core ride-hailing business. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced a plan to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, following a recent Madrid rollout announcement. The back-to-back European deployments show rapid international expansion of Uber’s autonomous strategy and could improve investor sentiment around future market share in self-driving mobility. Article Title

Uber and announced a plan to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, following a recent Madrid rollout announcement. The back-to-back European deployments show rapid international expansion of Uber’s autonomous strategy and could improve investor sentiment around future market share in self-driving mobility. Negative Sentiment: A Consumer Reports-related investigation raised concerns that Uber may use AI-driven dynamic pricing and “fictitious discounts” to charge riders different fares for similar trips. While this may not change fundamentals immediately, it could create reputational pressure and invite regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 99.5% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Positano Wealth Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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