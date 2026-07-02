Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 2.4% - Here's Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.3880. Approximately 13,729,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,826,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $222,983,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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