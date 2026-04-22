UBS Group Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $445.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company's current price.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.33.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5%

JLL stock traded up $5.07 on Wednesday, reaching $350.66. 387,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,580. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $211.86 and a one year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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