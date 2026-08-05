UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.40.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:DD traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.09. 1,512,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,918. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 168.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Key DuPont de Nemours News

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: DuPont reported adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $1.82 billion, slightly ahead of forecasts. Healthcare, industrial water and aerospace demand helped support organic sales growth. DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DuPont reported adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $1.82 billion, slightly ahead of forecasts. Healthcare, industrial water and aerospace demand helped support organic sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: The company said pricing actions, productivity improvements and stronger key markets should produce faster second-half growth. DuPont also plans to repurchase $250 million of shares in the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. DD Q2 Earnings Call Points to Faster Second-Half Growth

The company said pricing actions, productivity improvements and stronger key markets should produce faster second-half growth. DuPont also plans to repurchase $250 million of shares in the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was solid: DuPont produced $400 million of operating cash flow and $326 million of transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion, giving it flexibility for buybacks and strategic investment. DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DuPont produced $400 million of operating cash flow and $326 million of transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion, giving it flexibility for buybacks and strategic investment. Neutral Sentiment: DuPont is exploring potential acquisitions in the water and healthcare markets. Such deals could expand growth opportunities, although they may also increase execution and integration risks. DuPont says it is exploring M&A opportunities in water and healthcare

DuPont is exploring potential acquisitions in the water and healthcare markets. Such deals could expand growth opportunities, although they may also increase execution and integration risks. Neutral Sentiment: New Corian Design distribution arrangements and recognition for its FilmTec water-treatment membrane improve commercial visibility, but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. DuPont Strengthens Corian Design Distribution Network

New Corian Design distribution arrangements and recognition for its FilmTec water-treatment membrane improve commercial visibility, but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance trails consensus: DuPont forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.80–$1.90 and revenue of roughly $1.8 billion, below analyst expectations of $1.93 EPS and $1.9 billion revenue. This could limit upside despite the raised annual outlook.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Further Reading

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