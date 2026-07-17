UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFAM. Weiss Ratings lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $130.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

Further Reading

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