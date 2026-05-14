Free Trial
→ Read this or regret it forever (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Mid-America Apartment Communities logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group cut its price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134 to $132 while keeping a neutral rating, implying only modest upside from current levels.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: the stock now has a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $146.67, with several firms recently trimming targets or ratings.
  • MAA reported strong Q1 earnings, beating EPS estimates by a wide margin, and the company guided for Q2 2026 EPS of $2.00-$2.12 and FY 2026 EPS of $8.37-$8.69.
  • Interested in Mid-America Apartment Communities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 976,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $163.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities Right Now?

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver $309?
Silver $309?
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
By Ryan Hasson | May 8, 2026

Recent Videos

The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines