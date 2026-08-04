UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.33.

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AGCO Stock Up 3.0%

AGCO stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 430,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,695. The firm's 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. AGCO has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). AGCO had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $2,093,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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