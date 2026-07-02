UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $380.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.31.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of FDS opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems News Summary

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About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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