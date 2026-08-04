UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the coal producer's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock's current price.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

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Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 862,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,106. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Peabody Energy's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,603,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,531 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders who purchased BTU stock between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, have been notified of an August 24, 2026, deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The numerous investor alerts largely repeat the same lawsuit information rather than represent separate legal actions. SueWallSt Peabody deadline announcement

Shareholders who purchased BTU stock between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, have been notified of an August 24, 2026, deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The numerous investor alerts largely repeat the same lawsuit information rather than represent separate legal actions. Negative Sentiment: The complaint alleges Peabody and certain executives misled investors about Centurion’s operational status, production capabilities, and readiness. The mine’s reported problems allegedly contradicted earlier confidence that the project was progressing “on time and on budget.”

The complaint alleges Peabody and certain executives misled investors about Centurion’s operational status, production capabilities, and readiness. The mine’s reported problems allegedly contradicted earlier confidence that the project was progressing “on time and on budget.” Negative Sentiment: According to the legal notices, the alleged disclosures were followed by a stock decline of more than 9%—described in one notice as approximately 36.7% over the broader period—raising concerns about potential production shortfalls, weaker future revenue, and management credibility. Peabody Centurion mine lawsuit announcement

According to the legal notices, the alleged disclosures were followed by a stock decline of more than 9%—described in one notice as approximately 36.7% over the broader period—raising concerns about potential production shortfalls, weaker future revenue, and management credibility. Negative Sentiment: The litigation creates potential legal costs, damages exposure, and additional uncertainty around Centurion’s ramp-up and production outlook. The allegations have not been proven, and the notices are issued by law firms seeking investor participation.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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