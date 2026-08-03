UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.38.

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Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,953,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. Corteva has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 14.4% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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