UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.81%. UGI updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.750-2.900 EPS.

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UGI Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 1,685,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $852,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,603.20. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in UGI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded UGI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut UGI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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