UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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UGI Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 1,685,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,167. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.81%. UGI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UGI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of UGI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $852,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $852,603.20. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in UGI by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company's stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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