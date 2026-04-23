UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 8.6% - Time to Sell?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $9.9550. Approximately 3,832,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,746,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a "hold" rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $481.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. UiPath's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 90.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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