UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company's previous close.

ULS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UL Solutions from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.78.

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UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 1,747,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,475. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.62 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 9,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $956,707.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,754,890.18. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,675 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 349.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UL Solutions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

More UL Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting UL Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. UL Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $816 million, narrowly topping expectations of $813.62 million. UL Solutions Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

UL Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $816 million, narrowly topping expectations of $813.62 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets remain well above the current share price. The broader analyst average price target was reported at $101.54, implying substantial potential upside. Wells Fargo also maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating a favorable long-term view despite its target reduction. Analysts set UL Solutions price target

The broader analyst average price target was reported at $101.54, implying substantial potential upside. Wells Fargo also maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating a favorable long-term view despite its target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call provided additional context. Investors are reviewing the Q2 presentation and conference call for details on demand trends, margins, growth initiatives and the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2026. UL Solutions Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Investors are reviewing the Q2 presentation and conference call for details on demand trends, margins, growth initiatives and the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reduced its price target. The firm cut its target from $120 to $104, signaling lower near-term valuation expectations even though it retained an “overweight” rating. The target reduction may limit enthusiasm, particularly as ULS trades at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. Wells Fargo lowers UL Solutions price target

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

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