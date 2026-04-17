Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $77.73, with a volume of 35637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The company's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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