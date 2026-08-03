Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.830-1.030 EPS.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,530,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,197. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,261. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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