Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 40.18% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCTT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $173,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,685.16. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,414. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ultra Clean reported second-quarter revenue of $644.9 million , up 24.3% year over year and above analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS of $0.70 also exceeded the roughly $0.52-$0.53 consensus, compared with $0.27 a year earlier. Ultra Clean Holdings Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ultra Clean reported second-quarter revenue of , up 24.3% year over year and above analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS of also exceeded the roughly $0.52-$0.53 consensus, compared with $0.27 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management’s third-quarter outlook was significantly above consensus, calling for EPS of $0.83-$1.03 versus an estimate of $0.67 and revenue of $700-$750 million versus $667.6 million. The guidance suggests continued demand momentum in the semiconductor-equipment supply chain. Ultra Clean Earnings Results and Conference Call

Management’s third-quarter outlook was significantly above consensus, calling for EPS of versus an estimate of $0.67 and revenue of versus $667.6 million. The guidance suggests continued demand momentum in the semiconductor-equipment supply chain. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted record quarterly revenue and year-over-year growth, reinforcing the company’s improving top-line trajectory. Ultra Clean Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted record quarterly revenue and year-over-year growth, reinforcing the company’s improving top-line trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Reported figures were less favorable than the adjusted results: diluted EPS was cited at $0.19 , net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.7 million, and operating profit declined to $29.5 million. This difference could create confusion or temper enthusiasm despite the adjusted EPS beat. Ultra Clean Q2 2026 Financial Results Analysis

Reported figures were less favorable than the adjusted results: diluted EPS was cited at , net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.7 million, and operating profit declined to $29.5 million. This difference could create confusion or temper enthusiasm despite the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was negative $41.1 million for the quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $16.2 million. Continued cash conversion concerns may offset the company’s revenue and guidance strength.

Operating cash flow was negative for the quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $16.2 million. Continued cash conversion concerns may offset the company’s revenue and guidance strength. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity showed 83 sales and no purchases over six months, a potential sentiment overhang for investors. UCTT also opened below its 50-day moving average, indicating near-term technical pressure despite trading above its 200-day average.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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